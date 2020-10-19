Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha Unrecognizable After Going Platinum Blonde in New Hair Makeover

Instagram

As the 31-year-old shares her new look on her Instagram account, some fans hilariously admit that they can’t tell that it is her at first, prompting them to think that the NBA star is cheating on her.

Stephen Curry (II)‘s wife Ayesha Curry is having major hair makeover. In Instagram posts on Sunday, October 18, she could be seen trading her raven locks for platinum blonde and fans were totally in love with her new look.

She posted on Instagram Stories a Boomerang clip of her showing off her new hair inside a car. Alongside the footage, the 31-year-old Canadian-American wrote in the caption, “Trying a blonde ting for a hot sec.”

She also shared another video on her feeds, and she was joined by her NBA star husband this time. The Golden State Warriors player was seen in the driver seat while dancing a little bit in a maroon hoodie. The blonde beauty, meanwhile, looked casual in a light blue denim jacket.

“Mom goes blonde,” so she captioned the post. However, it seems like fans won’t be able to see Ayesha with blonde hair for too long since she said that she only went blonde “temporarily.”

She received huge praises from both celebrity pals and fans for the new look, which made her look slightly unrecognizable. “Beautiful,” Ciara simply raved in the comment section. Actress Christina Milian also chimed in, writing, “Wow” alongside a fire emoji.

Her husband also gushed over her in a message which read, “You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it. There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping.”

Some fans hilariously admitted that they couldn’t tell that it was her at first, prompting them to think that Stephen was cheating on her. “I was wondering who this white woman was with Steph curry ahahhaha…..smh Im mad at myself. Was ready to fight for ayesha,” one fan wrote. Echoing the sentiment, another user added, “I was like ‘who is this white woman’ at first.” Meanwhile, a person “really thought that was Cameron Diaz for a moment.”