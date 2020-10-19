Sources: Samsung's next Galaxy S flagships, the S21/S30, will be launched in January 2021 in three new models, a standard, a Plus, and an Ultra (Alex Dobie/Android Central)

Alex Dobie / Android Central:
Sources: Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagships, the S21/S30, will be launched in January 2021 in three new models, a standard, a Plus, and an Ultra — The design of Samsung’s 2021 flagship has been revealed, and it’s launching earlier than ever before. — What you need to know
