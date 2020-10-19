Sofia Richie Spotted With Matthew Morton After Scott Disick’s Outing With Megan Blake Irwin

WENN/https://www.toolsy.com//Avalon

The 22-year-old model appears to have moved past her failed relationship with the restaurateur as she’s pictured enjoying a dinner date with the Cha Cha Matcha co-founder in Malibu.

Scott Disick isn’t the only one who has moved on following the end of his relationship with Sofia Richie. Not wasting any more time dwelling on their failed romance, the 22-year-old model has also been spotted stepping out with another guy.

On Saturday, October 17, the daughter of Lionel Richie was seen going out on a dinner date with 27-year-old entrepreneur Matthew Morton. The two were photographed making their way into celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, October 17. The pair showed no PDA as Matthew walked a few steps behind Sofia with a security guard accompanying them.

Sofia oozed glamor in her simple, yet stylish outfit consisting of a black top and a matching pair of jeans along with a leather jacket for her weekend date. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and carried a beige handbag, while wearing a black face mask for safety. She also accessorized with some rings while her hair was styled into a simple updo.

Her dating partner kept it casual in a tan jacket on top of a white T-shirt with black trousers and brown shoes. A pair of sunglasses were perched on top of his head. He also wore a black face mask.

Matthew is the son of Hard Rock Cafe founder Peter Morton and brother of late Pink Taco founder Harry Morton. He is the co-founder of the Cha Cha Matcha, a food and beverage company specializing in matcha, green tea and other functional beverages.

Sofia’s outing with Matthew comes just days after her ex Scott was spotted with model Megan Blake Irwin outside the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. The restaurateur seems to be back to his womanizing lifestyle as he was also seen going to dinner with model Bella Banos earlier this month.

Sofia and Scott first called it quits in May following his brief rehab stint. The two sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted reuniting during the Fourth of July weekend. Their rekindled romance, however, was short-lived and they broke up for good in August after dating for three years.