Social Media Star Livestreams Getting SHOT On Tiktok – Gets 10M Views!!

Social media starts are known to do anything for likes – even getting SHOT. learned that a 19 year old social media star who calls himself Deegan was shot on Friday.

And the very next day, he took footage of his shooting, and uploaded it to the popular social media platform TikTok.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Shot2
Shot1

