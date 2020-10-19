Social Media Star Livestreams Getting SHOT On Tiktok – Gets 10M Views!!

Social media starts are known to do anything for likes – even getting SHOT. learned that a 19 year old social media star who calls himself Deegan was shot on Friday.

And the very next day, he took footage of his shooting, and uploaded it to the popular social media platform TikTok.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE VIDEO – WARNING GRAPHIC

Deegan told his social media followers that the shooting occurred in Akron Ohio, where Deegan lives.

He claims that his friend Austin took a bunch of Xanax pills and stole the social media stars money. Deegan claims that he confronted Austin, and things went badly.

According to Deegan, when he confronted Austin about the theft, his friend pulled a gun and shot the social media star once in the arm and once in the chest.

Deegan now says that he’s happy to be alive. He posted the video in hopes to stop people from using drugs.

