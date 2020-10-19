Soccer Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: Gamecock Athletics

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – South Carolina midfielder Samantha Chang, a sophomore from Mississauga, Ontario, scored the game-winning goal in the 71st minute for the Gamecocks in their 2-1 win over No. 3 Arkansas while playing 66 minutes in the midfield. She helped the Gamecocks to their second highest ranked win in program history (No. 1 North Carolina in 2007 was the highest).

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Auburn defender Sarah Houchin, a senior from Coppell, Texas, captained the back line and helped lead the Tigers to a pair of shutouts against Ole Miss and Georgia. She played in all but two minutes of the team’s 200 minutes of action during the week. Houchin helped hold Ole Miss in check for the entirety of the 2OT contest, holding the Rebels to a season low six shots. She led the back line as the Tigers played a man down in the final 35 minutes of the road win at Georgia.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Texas A,amp;M midfielder Barbara Olivieri, a freshman from Katy, Texas, put the Aggies in control over Mississippi State with two goals in a span of 2:43 to give Texas A,amp;M the 2-0 lead in the 37th minute. It marked the fourth consecutive game the rookie tallied a point and it gave her three goals in the last two matches.