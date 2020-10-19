Silver linings and lessons learned when the pandemic sent us home to work

Article content continued

“Some are living alone, others are having to juggle work with family demands, so we make sure we communicate regularly,” Boisjoli said.

Communication becomes even more important if a company is in the midst of expanding, which Brett Belchetz, co-founder and chief executive of Maple Corp., a virtual health-care platform provider in Toronto, is finding out.

One key in managing a remote workforce is training new employees and instilling a company’s culture and values.

“That’s very difficult given our numbers have doubled since the pandemic began,” Belchetz said. “Many of those haven’t met face to face. As much as you try to establish relationships by video, it doesn’t achieve the same effect.”

Progress has been made in developing new ways to interact, but the biggest issue is maintaining everyone’s morale and mental health during their isolation.

“That has nothing to do with the company,” he said. “Rather, it’s the net effect that the pandemic has had over everything.”

Still, Belchetz doesn’t see Maple going back to its original office setup in its entirety when the pandemic is over.

“Keeping the positive energy of an office environment is important for many people,” he said. “But there will be the expectation that every company will have a more flexible work-from-home policy.”

A hybrid working model is also in the cards for Clearbanc, a venture-capital firm in Toronto founded in 2015 that operated a 100-per-cent in-office environment for its 250 employees until COVID-19 hit.