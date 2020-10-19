Showtime Is Bringing Back Dexter for a Limited Series

What’s that you say? 2020 hasn’t been scary enough for you? Well, Showtime is here for you. The network announced that they will be bringing back “America’s favorite serial killer” Dexter for a limited ten-episode run. Star Michael C. Hall and executive producer/showrunner Clyde Phillips will be returning for the new episodes.

Dexter originally premiered in the fall of 2006 and starred Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. We can’t help but wonder what Dexter is up to nowadays and more important, if the detectives have gotten any sharper at spotting serial killers in their midst. When the series ended, Dexter Morgan had escaped authorities by sailing into a hurricane and emerged living a quiet life as a lumberjack up north.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

The original run of Dexter was a high profile success for Showtime, including many award nominations. Hall is a six-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor, the last five nominations coming in consecutive years for his work on Dexter. He also received five consecutive Golden Globe nominations and six Screen Actors Guild noms for the role, winning both honors in 2010. Phillips earned Emmy and Golden Globe® nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in three consecutive years, as well as a Peabody Award.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” said Showtime Networks Co-President of Entertainment, Gary Levine in a statement “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Michael C. Hall, DexterPhoto: Showtime