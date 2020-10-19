Shilpa Shetty satisfies her sweet tooth with jalebis

Shilpa Shetty is obsessed with fitness. This explains why she’s so particular about her diet and workout. However, to the surprise of many, the actress does indulge a fair bit in junk food. Her popular Sunday binge series features her trying out meals at different kinds of restaurants. Even though the lockdown has kind of limited our eating-out experiences, it does not stop Shilpa from enjoying her cheat day.



The actress shared a video from the sets of Hungama 2 where she enjoyed her Sunday binge with some piping hot jalebis in the cold weather of Manali. She wrote, “Weather: Super Cold Jalebi: Super Hot (delicious and crunchyÂ) Some matches are truly made in heaven All necessary precautions were taken before we indulged ourselves; and I, finally, did a Sunday binge on the sets after sooo looonnggg, but I just couldn’t resist… toh banta hai!Â” Take a look at her post below.











Shilpa Shetty really goes all out on her cheat days, doesn’t she?