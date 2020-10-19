Shark close encounter – fisherman films giant great white off NSW coast

His friend was also filming on a drone, forced to watch helplessly as the four-metre giant began to close in.
Matthew Smith was fishing for snapper 1.5 kilometres offshore from Black Head Beach, north of Tuncurry, when he had an unwelcome visitor.
“I just looked next to me and the shark was just gliding past, looking straight at me,” Mr Smith said.
The shark circled him, before turning sharply towards Mr Smith’s kayak.
“I did think that I was probably going to die,” Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith’s friend Nick O’Brien was watching in real via drone, but too far away to raise the alarm.
“I just sort of started worrying, thinking, oh, hopefully this goes alright,” Mr O’Brien said.
The shark seemed interested in the kayak’s sea anchor, with Mr Smith swiftly tossing it overboard.
The giant predator then lost interest and swam away.
Some scientists believe cooler ocean temperatures could be changing where sharks search for prey.
Mr Smith doesn’t plan to stop fishing – but he is thinking about an upgrade.
“The tinny might get wet for the next couple of weeks and the kayak might stay in the shed,” he said.