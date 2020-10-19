Senekal unrest: Second accused granted bail, claims he was there to tow damaged police vehicle

SJ Fourie, the second suspect arrested following public violence at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court, has been granted bail of R15 000.

Andre Pienaar, Fourie’s co-accused, was granted bail by the Bloemfontein High Court after initially being refused bail by the lower court.

The court also heard that Fourie, who is a tow truck driver, alleges that he was at the court to tow away the police vehicle that had been overturned and set alight allegedly by protesters.

The second suspect arrested for the unrest at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court is a tow truck driver and claims that he was only at the court to tow the burnt police vehicle away.

SJ Fourie made his first appearance in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court in the eastern Free State on Monday, facing charges of public violence, attempted murder, and incitement of public violence.

While the State did not oppose bail and suggested that bail be set at R15 000, Fourie, who is a 33-year-old resident of Senekal, still took to the stand to tell the court why it is in the interest of justice that he be granted bail.

Fourie, who owns a towing service in the small town, told the court he was not involved in the chaos that ensued on 6 October, where a small group of protesters stormed the court buildings in an attempt to get to the two men accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner.

During the fracas, two gunshots were fired in court and a police vehicle was overturned and set alight, allegedly by protesters.

Fourie said he went to the court after hearing that a police vehicle had been damaged during the protest and was there to assist police in towing the vehicle away.

It was also revealed that Fourie has two previous convictions.

Around 10 years ago he was found guilty of malicious damage to property, the sentence of which was wholly suspended, and he also paid an admission of guilt fine for speeding around eight years ago.

Bail

It is understood that the State did not oppose bail because Fourie’s co-accused, Andre Pienaar, was granted bail by the Free State High Court earlier on Monday.

Pienaar, who is facing the same charges as Fourie, was originally denied bail by the Senekal Magistrate’s Court and approached the High Court to appeal the judgment. With the High Court overturning the decision to refuse bail to Pienaar, it paved the way for Fourie to apply for bail unopposed by the State.

Magistrate Fundiswa Lufuta was satisfied that Fourie proved that his release on bail was in the interest of justice and agreed that the bail amount of R15 000 was a just and fair amount. The matter has been postponed to 20 November for further investigation.

Chaos at court

The chaos at the small court unfolded following the appearance of Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who have been charged with the murder of Horner, whose body was found on a farm in Paul Roux on 2 October.

The State has alleged that Pienaar incited the violence and that he, Fourie, and others stormed the court buildings to get their hands on the accused, and in the process damaged court property and manhandled court personnel.

It is further alleged that the protesters attempted to set the holding cells on fire, and that there were five suspects in the cells at the . This is where the attempted murder charge stems from, according to the charge sheet.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.