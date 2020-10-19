Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Senate Judiciary Committee postpones its plans to vote to subpoena Twitter and Facebook CEOs after some Republicans expressed reservation about the move — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday postponed plans to vote on subpoenas to compel the CEOs of Twitter and Facebook to testify …
Senate Judiciary Committee postpones its plans to vote to subpoena Twitter and Facebook CEOs after some Republicans expressed reservation about the move (Cristiano Lima/Politico)
Cristiano Lima / Politico: