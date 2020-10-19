SEC XC Notebook: Arkansas wins Blazer Classic

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Oct. 19, 2020)—–The Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams won their respective races at the UAB Blazer Classic last Friday.

Eleven SEC teams competed in the final races of the season prior to the upcoming SEC Championships.

Arkansas won the men’s 8k at the UAB Blazer Classic, while Ole Miss placed second. The Razorbacks’ Amon Kemboi was the top finisher with a time of 23:25.46. Ole Miss’ Mario Garcia Romo was second in 23:25.75, followed by teammate Cole Bullock in third (23:26.00).

Arkansas also won the women’s 6k at the Blazer Classic. Ole Miss and Tennessee finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Tennessee’s Katie Thronson placed first individually with a time of 20:13.15, ahead of Kentucky’s Jenna Gearing (20:16.46), Tennessee’s Sydney Seymour and Arkansas’ Lauren Gregory.

The LSU men placed second and Texas A,amp;M was third at the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday in College Station, Texas. LSU’s Davis Bove was the top SEC finisher with a time of 23:59.8 in the men’s 8k.

In the Arturo Barrios women’s 6k, LSU was the runner-up while Texas A,amp;M placed fourth. Julia Palin and Katy-Ann McDonald finished third and fourth, respectively, to lead the Tigers.

The SEC Cross Country Championships is slated for Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.