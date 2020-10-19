Scott Disick Trolls Kourtney Kardashian for Saying She Doesn’t ‘Cook’ and ‘Clean’

Instagram

It all starts after the mother of three shares on her Instagram account a photo of her serving looks while writing in the caption of the post, ‘I don’t cook, I don’t clean.’

Even though “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is almost come to a wrap, it looks like fans of the show will still get to see Scott Disick roasting the famous family. An example of that could be seen on Monday, October 19, when Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram account a snap of her serving looks.

In the said photo, the oldest Kardashian sister stunned in an orange blazer and matching pants that she combined with a white T-shirt and pointed heels. “I don’t cook, I don’t clean,” so Kourt wrote in the caption, referring to one of the verses from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit collaboration “WAP”.

Seemingly in a trolling mood, Scott jumped to the comment section to leave a message that read, “That’s for sure.”

Kourt herself has yet to respond to her baby daddy’s comment, though a lot of online users found his comment so funny they felt the need to react to it. “Now he ain’t have to do her like that LMFAOO,” one person said. “Alexa, play Honest by Future,” someone else quipped, as another wrote, “Scott don’t give AF what he say out his mouth.” There was also an individual that commented, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO this never did gaf what he had to say son.”

It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time Scott roasted Kourtney. In an episode of the E! show, the restaurateur shaded the mother of three when they were having an argument. Kourt told him, “I think the most difficult person to deal with that I’ve ever met is you. Have you ever come across somebody more difficult than yourself?” In response to the question, Scott simply said to the Poosh founder, “You’re up there.”