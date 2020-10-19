Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.15% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.15%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Cable Company (SE:), which rose 9.96% or 2.65 points to trade at 29.25 at the close. Meanwhile, Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) added 7.08% or 26.00 points to end at 393.00 and Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) was up 6.87% or 1.06 points to 16.48 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taleem REIT Fund (SE:), which fell 6.05% or 0.84 points to trade at 13.04 at the close. Methanol Chemicals Company (SE:) declined 5.97% or 0.72 points to end at 11.34 and Mobile Telecommunications Company (SE:) was down 4.84% or 0.70 points to 13.76.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 151 to 45 and 6 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Cable Company (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 9.96% or 2.65 to 29.25. Shares in Anaam International Holding Group (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 7.08% or 26.00 to 393.00. Shares in Middle East Specialized Cables Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.87% or 1.06 to 16.48.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 0.19% or 0.08 to $41.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $42.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.10% or 1.95 to trade at $1908.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.52% to 4.4186, while USD/SAR fell 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.41% at 93.293.