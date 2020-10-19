Russian hackers charged with trying to disrupt Olympics, French election

Six Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. businesses, according to a U.S. Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday that details attacks on a broad range of political, financial and athletic targets.

The indictment also accuses the defendants, all alleged officers in the Russian military agency known as the GRU, in destructive attacks on Ukraine’s power grid; in a hack-and-leak effort directed at the political party of French President Emmanuel Macron in the days leading up to the 2017 election; and to impede an investigation into the suspected nerve-agent poisoning of a former spy and his daughter.

The indictment does not charge the defendants in connection with interference in U.S. elections, though the officers are part of the same military intelligence unit that prosecutors say interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election by hacking Democratic email accounts.

The 50-page indictment, filed in federal court in Pittsburgh, focuses instead on attacks that prosecutors said were aimed at promoting Russian’s own geopolitical interests. Those include cyberattacks that targeted the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, where Russian athletes were banned because of a state-sponsored doping effort.

“No country has weaponized its cyber capabilities as maliciously or irresponsibly as Russia, wantonly causing unprecedented damage to pursue small tactical advantages and to satisfy fits of spite,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney General John Demers, the justice department’s top national security official.

He called it “the most disruptive and destructive series of computer attacks ever attributed to a single group.”

The six Russians are charged with computer hacking in a bid to disrupt the French election, the Winter Olympics, and U.S. hospitals and businesses. (Andrew Harnik/Pool via The Associated Press)

British officials said Unit 74455 of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency had conducted “cyber reconnaissance” operations against Games organizers, logistics suppliers and sponsors.

They said the activity included creating fake websites and online accounts posing as key individuals to use in future hacking attempts.

“The GRU’s actions against the Olympic and Paralympic Games are cynical and reckless. We condemn them in the strongest possible terms,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Russia was banned from the world’s top sporting events for four years in December over widespread doping offences, including the Tokyo Games, which were originally scheduled for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The attacks on the 2020 Games are the latest in a string of hacking attempts against international sporting organizations that Western officials and cybersecurity experts say have been orchestrated by Russia since its doping scandal erupted five years ago. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.