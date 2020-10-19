Riteish Deshmukh shares how his business helped him turn vegetarian

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh recently turned entrepreneurs with their new venture Imagine Meats. The company provides vegetarian eaters with a substitute for meat. Vegetarianism and Veganism are some of the biggest trends right now. However, people who opt to quit meat do, at times, end up get cravings for the same.

Riteish, who’s the founder of the company, shared a post on social media and explained how the company helped him get over the meat cravings. He wrote, “I have been a hardcore meat eater who turned vegetarian 4 years ago. Let me be honest there have been times when I have craved the taste and indulgence of meat. With Plant-Based Meat around, I am a much happier vegetarian now. I would rather just imagine meat.” Take a look at the post below.









