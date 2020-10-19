‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She’s An ‘Alcoholic’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, has revealed that she’s an alcoholic.

“I am very nervous right now,” she confessed during the season premiere. “Some things have happened. First of all, I need to say that I am sorry.”

She continued, “You called me out on my drinking last year. Instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry with you, and I came up with reasons to be mad.”

Braunwyn spoke about a trip she took with cast member Kelly Dodd.

“I didn’t stop drinking for four days,” she revealed. “Every hour I would keep doing a shot. I was drinking so much I thought I was going to die.”

The mom of seven said her husband, Sean Burke, told her that she’s “going to rehab” if she keeps drinking. He said that he had no idea that she was “hiding alcohol” and “refilling bottles.”