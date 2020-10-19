‘RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals She’s An ‘Alcoholic’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, has revealed that she’s an alcoholic.

“I am very nervous right now,” she confessed during the season premiere. “Some things have happened. First of all, I need to say that I am sorry.”

She continued, “You called me out on my drinking last year. Instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away. Basically, I think I just got angry with you, and I came up with reasons to be mad.”

