Rex Ryan roasts Cam Newton, Patriots offense

When it comes to the New England Patriots, Rex Ryan is never afraid to attack Bill Belichick’s squad … especially when they play poorly.

The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach and current NFL analyst unleashed on the Patriots offense on Monday morning. When asked about Cam Newton and the offense following New England’s 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Ryan called it a catastrophe.

“Man, oh man, this looks like a disaster to me,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “Get Up,” according to WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “I never saw that arm talent. He wouldn’t snap the football, he was kind of pushing the ball. He wasn’t accurate down the field, which we have seen throughout his career, but with Josh McDaniels, I give him so much credit because early in the season we [saw him be] accurate in those deals. But, this is scary to me. “Look, we all know there’s no weapons out there and the fact we see that highlight where Cam is sitting there waiting, waiting and waiting, you have to throw to guys open and unfortunately right now I don’t know if Cam is accurate enough or has enough zip on the football to throw guys open.”

New England’s offense certainly has seen better days. Against the Broncos, Newton completed 17-of-25 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions. He added 76 yards and one touchdown rushing.

So far this season, the Patriots offense ranks 14th in the NFL and 25th in passing. They shouldn’t necessarily be dubbed as a disaster just yet, though … especially after practicing just once last week in preparation for the Broncos due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

However, if the poor play continues, the Patriots may be in trouble for the first time in two decades.