Report: Browns TE David Njoku still wants to be traded

The saga involving Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku took its latest twist on Monday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after Cleveland suffered a humiliating 38-7 road loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Njoku wants the Browns to deal him before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.

Njoku’s name entered headlines over the summer when reports emerged that he wanted to be traded before the start of the season. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then relegated the 24-year-old to third on the depth chart beneath free-agent signing Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant ahead of Week 1.

Njoku missed time and multiple games this year because of a knee injury. He has five catches with one touchdown in his three contests, and he notched one reception in Sunday’s blowout loss at Pittsburgh.

Hooper is third on the Browns behind wide receivers Jarvis Landry (24 receptions) and Odell Beckham Jr. (23) with 22 catches and a touchdown on 33 targets. Bryant has caught eight of 13 passes thrown his way with a touchdown.

The Browns traded up to select Njoku with the 29th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t met the high expectations had for him that spring. A broken wrist cost him the majority of the 2019 season.

Njoku is signed through the 2021 campaign but likely wouldn’t fetch much in a trade this fall.