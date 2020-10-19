Reginae Carter’s Message To Haters Triggers Backlash From Some Fans

Reginae Carter shared a message to her haters on her Twitter account, and this had some responses coming in. She also made sure to slam a commenter, and her response triggered even more backlash.

Live your life and stop worrying about what a mf on this app that never met you have to say … I’m so sick of everybody feeling like their two cents matter! It don’t tf . Get outta the comments and get a life !! And a job.. Geesh ! — Love me (@reginae_carter1) October 19, 2020

Check out what someone responded to this comment:

Someone said: ‘Y’all in the comments saying what job she has. And that she has her dad money. But also seem to forget or don’t know that she was in the OMG Girlz, she is the author of the book “Paparazzi Princesses,” and she’s also on a TV SHOW.’

One other follower posted this: ‘You said all this yet you on in trying to prove you have a job. You clearly need to stop worrying about what people http://saying.At some point take your own advice.’

A commenter posted this: ‘That’s her dad’s money😂🤣 . You can’t preach “get a job” when you’ve never worked a day in your life. 🤷🏿‍♂’

One other commenter posted this: ‘I love Reginae, but a lot of these celebrities need to humble themselves. Y’all always calling people broke when you get your paychecks off the backs of these same “broke people” who support you, or you had a come up being related to a famous person or only have money because your parents had money. The rest of us “broke people” didn’t have that privilege.’

Someone else posted this message: ‘This y I stay out rich folk business. Cause once they ask to see my account details, I’m deactivating my account.’

Another follower said: ‘First, she said to stay out of the comments, but she’s in the comments… Then she never answered the question about what her actual job is… No one asked about the bank account! These kids man. 🤦🏽‍♀️’

A follower posted this: ‘If your daddy wasn’t Lil Wayne you’d be right basic too boo❤️ #stayhumble and uplift your ppl.’

In other news, Reginae Carter managed to impress her fans by posing in white lacey lingerie.



