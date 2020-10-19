Rays name Glasnow starter for Game 1 of World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are on to the World Series for just the second time in franchise history, and they’ll face a hungry Los Angeles Dodgers squad.

While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has yet to name a starter for Game 1 of the Fall Classic, the Rays revealed that Tyler Glasnow will get the start on the mound for Kevin Cash’s squad.

Glasnow has made four starts for the Rays during the playoffs this season, recording a 4.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. He’s tossed just four career innings against the Dodgers, coming in as a reliever in 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Glasnow didn’t fare well in that outing, allowing six earned runs.

Still, he’s grown from that point in his career and was impressive during the regular season this year. The 27-year-old went 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 11 starts.

Tampa Bay also announced that Blake Snell will get the start in Game 2, and he’s just as dangerous as Glasnow. The left-hander has posted a 3.20 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings this postseason.