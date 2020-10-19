R. Kelly’s Attorney Claims ‘No One Raised A Finger’ When He Was Beaten In Jail!!

Attorneys of R. Kelly has filed a new motion in court claiming that no one at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Kelly is being held, “raised a finger” while an inmate beat the disgraced star.

The filing claims that nobody intervened until the inmate was “well into beating Kelly.”

They are claiming that “Kelly has suffered significant physical and psychological injuries.”

Kelly’s team has been trying to use the attack to free him from jail, but a judge turned down the most recent appeal for bail — instead, transferring the attacker to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“An unresolved issue remains as to whether MCC personnel encouraged, and then allowed, a beating of Mr. Kelly to take place,” wrote Michael Leonard, a lawyer for R. Kelly. “That alone merits an evidentiary hearing.”

Kelly was indicted on federal charges in Illinois for child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice, as well as state charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. In New York, he faces several federal charges including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking for prostitution or sexual activity.