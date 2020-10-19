Purdue’s Brohm to miss opener after second positive test By

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will miss the season opener Saturday against Iowa following a second positive COVID-19 test, The Athletic reported Monday.

Younger brother Brian Brohm, the Boilermakers’ co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will handle the game-day decisions and serve as acting head coach against the visiting Hawkeyes.

The school announced Sunday that Jeff Brohm returned a positive result via an antigen test. He confirmed Monday with The Athletic that a confirmatory PCR test also came back positive.

Big Ten rules require Brohm to remain in isolation for at least 10 days and then would allow him to return if he has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Brohm, 49, has a record of 17-21 at Purdue as he enters his fourth season with the Boilermakers. He is 47-31 overall as a college head coach, including his three-year stint at Western Kentucky.

Other FBS coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19 include Florida’s Dan Mullen, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Les Miles of Kansas. Alabama’s Nick Saban initially tested positive but was able to coach against Georgia on Saturday after multiple negative follow-up tests deemed it a false positive.

