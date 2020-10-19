Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest college football coach to come down with the coronavirus.

The Boilermakers, who are scheduled to open their season on Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes, will be without their coach for the next week.

Brohm first received word of his positive test results over the weekend, but the program was hopeful it would be a false positive. Unfortunately, the result was confirmed and the 49-year-old head coach is experiencing symptoms.

Speaking to reporters during a virtual press conference, Brohm said he wouldn’t coach Saturday against Iowa. Brian Brohm, his younger brother and Purdue’s co-offensive coordinator, will step in as the team’s head coach this week.

Brohm admitted that he is experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, feeling abnormally exhausted and experiencing tightness in his chest. He is now in isolation and will follow the guidelines that require any coach or staff who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days.

He becomes the second Power 5 coach to test positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours. Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen announced he tested positive this weekend, the diagnosis coming a week after he called for a sold-out crowd at The Swamp.

Kansas Jayhawks coach Les Miles and Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell have also missed time this season after coming down with the coronavirus. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tested positive on Wednesday, but was cleared and returned to the sideline for Week 7 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Purdue Boilermakers 2020 college football schedule