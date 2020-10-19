Priyanka Chopra Jonas misses home and has a sweet picture to express it



Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took off to Europe to resume work and the actress is already missing home and her niece Sky. Priyanka shared a lovely throwback picture on her social media saying ‘Miss home..’





In the click we see Priyanka with her reading glasses and her niece Sky lazing next to her. One look at the picture and you how much the desi girl loves her leisure time with her niece. Love this throwback click.











Priyanka will be next seen in the adaptation of The White Tiger. She also has Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves in her kitty. Clearly, there’s no stopping this global icon, who makes us proud each passing day.