Port Adelaide cancels membership of fan who threw drink at Tom Lynch during interview

Port Adelaide has come down hard on the fan who through a beverage at Richmond star Tom Lynch after Friday’s preliminary final, stripping his membership for two years.

Following the Tigers’ thrilling six-point win, Lynch was partaking in a sideline interview with Seven, when cameras showed the star forward being showered by a drink thrown by the unruly fan.

“Sorry, I’m copping it here a little bit. Can you please repeat that,” Lynch said in the middle of his interview. “I just had a Bundy and Coke thrown on me.”

In the wake of its finals exit, Port Adelaide acted swiftly and condemned the fan’s behaviour.

Tom Lynch was doused by a drink thrown at him by a Port Adelaide fan after the Tigers’ prelim win (Channel Seven)

“The Port Adelaide Football Club has revoked for two years the membership of a patron who threw a drink at a Richmond player following Friday night’s Preliminary Final,” the club said in a statement today.

“The club will not tolerate actions that are in breach of the Club’s spectator code of behaviour, and endorses the further AFL and Stadium sanctions.”

In addition to Port Adelaide’s ban, the fan has also been banned from entering the Adelaide Oval for any events for two years.

The AFL is yet to hand down any sanctions of its own to the Port Adelaide member.