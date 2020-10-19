Porsha Williams Shares Clips From The Making Of Bravo Chatroom And Fans Are In Love With Her Lips!

Porsha Williams shared some videos on her social media account in which she is addressing the series Bravo Chatroom. Fans are simply in love with her look, and they love her lips.

‘#BTS They created a monster 👹 @bkluvsme @sophslayz 😂😂 Tune into Bravo’s Chatroom tonight at 10:30pm!!! Only on @bravotv!’ she captioned her post.

A follower exclaimed: ‘Girl, you have those lips those other women pay for!’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘It’s the turn into crazy for me!! 🤣🤣 I laughed so hard.’

She also shared this Behind the Scenes video. ‘Behind the scenes !! Watch an all-new episode of Bravo’s “Chatroom” tonight at 10:30pm only on @bravotv !’🎉’ Porsha captioned the clip.

A follower said: ‘Porsha Loved the way you backed Monique on chat room, she deserves support, and those castmates need reminding, “ she who casts the first stone”!! So lay down you girls, stop being so judgmental ( don’t talk it if you can’t walk it) these girls talk a lot about Jesus! Just saying! Porsha you are an amazing person.’

Someone else posted this: ‘So proud you are taking over bravo!!! Keep it up! PJ’S mama, don’t play!💕’

A commenter said: ‘She’s always flawless.. love her – My favorite on housewives.’

One other follower said: ‘I am a big supporter of you, but I can’t believe you back up Monique. When we say it’s okay to hit someone for their words, that’s crazy!!! I don’t agree with everyone talks &%$# on these shows. How is Candace any different?’

In other news, Porsha Williams asked her fans for some advice regarding her hair. Check out the photos and messages that she shared.

‘What should I do with my hair next??🤔🤔 Comment to me below what your favorite @gonakedhair look is,❤️’ Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha is living her best life these days together with her family.



