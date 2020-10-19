Photos: Sunny Deol and family spotted after the former’s birthday celebration

Sunny Deol celebrates his 64th birthday today. The actor has been a part of the industry since the early ’80s. He has had his fair share of ups and down in Bollywood but has sailed through them all. Today, on his birthday, we snapped the actor post his celebrations in a studio in Mumbai. Also snapped with the actor were his Dharmendra and younger brother Bobby Deol.

The Deols are a close-knit family and the fact that it was Sunny’s birthday today got them all together. Sunny happily waved to the paparazzi as he drove off in his ride post the celebrations and Dharmendra and Bobby too stopped to pose for pictures before heading back home. Check out the pictures below.