Photos: Anushka Sharma’s latest pictures are too cute for words



Anushka Sharma is one of the finest actors of Bollywood. The actress has made a place for herself in the industry over the years and has climbed the ladder of success with grace. Anushka is currently with her husband Virat Kohli in Dubai where the latter is playing in the Indian Premier League. The actress and ace cricketer are expecting their first child and Anushka is making the most of the time by spending it with him.



Today, she took to Instagram to post lovely pictures of herself looking radiant. Anushka flaunted her baby bump in salmon pink maternity dungarees that she paired with a white dress. She looked adorable in the pictures, grinning from ear-to-ear as she posed outdoors. We give this pregnancy look a big thumbs up. Take a look at the pictures below.