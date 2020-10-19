Penrith coach Ivan Cleary tipped for ruthless grand final axing

Brent Naden hasn’t tasted defeat in the 17 games he’s played for the Panthers this year, yet he faces the inevitable axe from the grand final match day 17 as the Panthers plot a path to their first premiership in 18 years, according to Peter Sterling.

Ivan Cleary’s game day decision to drop Naden to the bench in favour of Tyrone May at right centre before Penrith’s grand final qualifier against Souths might have come as a shock to the media and fans but after the game Cleary revealed the decision had been brewing for the last few weeks.

The coach saw some defensive lapses against the Roosters that worried him and May was told more than a week before the Rabbitohs match that he would be starting at centre, partnering Nathan Cleary on the right edge.

Based on that logic, legendary halfback Sterling says the safe money would be on Cleary taking the same approach this week against a stacked Storm left edge, which means Naden is most likely the odd man out.

Koroisau vs Smith crucial in NRL GF

“If that was the line of thinking last week it has to be the case this week when you consider that left hand side of Munster, Papenhuyzen, Olam and Addo-Carr,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Based on that, the unlucky player again is going to be Brent Naden.”

Naden has scored 12 tries in 17 games this year and has been the team’s lucky charm. After being dropped for Stephen Crichton in the return from the COVID shutdown he returned to the team in Round Seven on the wing and didn’t miss a game as Penrith won 16 straight.

Naden’s spot in the 17 is now under threat because of the return of Viliame Kikau from suspension and the potential availability of Spencer Leniu, who missed the grand final qualifier with illness.

With Kikau back, Kurt Capewell will likely fall back to the bench to cover May’s role having had experience as a utility bench player for the Sharks.

Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May in action during the 2020 season. (Getty)

Leniu will likely join Moses Leota and Zane Tetevano on a bench that gives the Panthers more flexibility than one including Naden, according to Sterling.

Speaking to media ahead of the decider, Naden said it would be “selfish” of him to consider his own feelings ahead of the team, adding that he has gained some perspective about potentially missing out.

“That [would be] pretty selfish,” Naden said.

“We’ve got a value, a team value – it’s like ‘team before I’. It’s pretty selfish if you think [outside that value].

“Hethro [Jack Hetherington] said to me, ‘At least you’re still in the team, I’m not in the 21. At least you’re still in the 17.’ It gave me a bit of perspective on it.”

May came through the grades as a half/lock and his shift to centre could be viewed as a gamble considering he has only played six games in the position during his NRL career.

Brent Naden is tipped to miss out. (Getty)

May told reporters he’s not worried about coming up against Olam but admitted the Storm centre will be tough to handle.

“He’s a heck of a player,” May told NRL.com.

“He’s doing his country proud too… he’s going to be a tough man to mark.

“He looks as hard as a rock, so hopefully I’ve got my shoulders on early.”

Cleary will name his 21-man grand final squad on Tuesday.