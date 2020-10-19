Payton: Playing at LSU’s Tiger Stadium ‘would be exciting’

The New Orleans Saints and the NFL have talked with officials in Baton Rouge about the possibility of moving games to LSU’s Tiger Stadium so fans can be in attendance. While they wanted it to happen for the team’s next home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, ESPN’s Mike Triplett reports the game still will be held at Mercedes-Benz Superdome — meaning fans won’t be allowed.

The Saints have asked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell if they could allow a limited number of fans in the Superdome, but she has denied their requests while restrictions on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic are tight.

If the Saints were to end up playing at Tiger Stadium, head coach Sean Payton said it wouldn’t be a problem for him. In fact, he actually embraced the idea, according to Triplett.

“I welcome it. I don’t think there’ll be many challenges. I mean, it’s right up the road,” Payton said of playing at LSU. “You’d be playing on grass outside in a great environment. And so if it was playing in the dome with no fans or playing up there with 25,000 of our fans, then every one of us would make the second choice. “To me, that would be exciting.”

LSU has been allowed to host fans at 25% capacity this season, so if the Saints were to eventually play at Tiger Stadium, the capacity limit could be the same or very similar.

The NFL has voiced its support for the Saints, and commissioner Roger Goodell even sent an email to Cantrell to advocate for fans being allowed at the Superdome.

Only 15 teams have approval to host fans this season in varying stadium capacity, including the Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.