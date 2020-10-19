Panthers send team home after positive COVID-19 test

There could be a new COVID-19 case in the league. The Panthers announced Monday that they sent all players, coaches and staff home for the day following an unconfirmed positive test.

That test is now being run again to make sure it isn’t a false positive. The Panthers were under stricter protocols this past week since they played against the Falcons and Marlon Davidson in Week 5, who later tested positive. It’s unclear who the positive within the Panthers organization is or if it’s related to that contact with Davidson. Carolina did say that it hopes to all be back in the building on Wednesday, which would mean the team wouldn’t miss any real practice time.

Hopefully it turns out to be a false positive or at least an isolated case, but this isn’t what the 3-3 Panthers needed as they prepare for a big divisional game against the Saints as big underdogs. Carolina is coming off a disappointing home loss to the Bears on Sunday.