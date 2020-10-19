On Sunny Deol’s birthday, Bobby Deol reveals why Sunny is the best brother in the world

Today is Sunny Deol’s 64th birthday. The actor who’s known for his tough-guy roles on-screen and his sweet-demeanour off-screen is loved by all. Bobby Deol spoke to a newspaper today and offered insights on his big brother Sunny Deol.



Bobby Deol mentioned how Sunny Deol was totally involved in the production of the former’s debut film Barsaat (1995). He revealed that Sunny even skipped his own movie shoots to be there for Bobby. “My brother took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It’s a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn’t shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that’s how involved he was,” said the actor.

Bobby Deol further states that his debut film was shot in Mysore, Bangalore, Mumbai and Manali. Sunny wanted to up the scale of Bobby’s intro scene. It was Sunny who decided that the makers should shoot Bobby’s intro scene, a fight sequence with a tiger, in a small town in Italy. And hence Bobby shot with a real tiger in Italy.



That’s not all, Bobby further adds how Sunny wanted to make his role even more glamorous. “Then my brother decided to do more with my part. We went to the Lake District in the UK and my brother wanted to do shots of me galloping with horses in the woods. That was the last shot I gave for the film because while galloping, I broke my leg. I broke my shin bone and I had to get operated twice for it and I have a rod in my leg even now. Luckily, the film was complete by then. We did the dubbing and the mixing in England because my brother wanted me to stay there and get treated.” Sunny and Bobby have worked together in several films – Dillagi, Apne and even the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise.