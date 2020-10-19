Number of Bitcoin wallets holding over 100 BTC tests 6-month high By Cointelegraph

Glassnode additionally shared that the number of non-zero Bitcoin addresses reached an all-time high of 31,913,3555 on Monday; approximately 5,000 of these were recorded within the past 24 hours.

More than 16,159 wallets now hold 100+ BTC, according to analytics data provider Glassnode. A report Monday from the company stated that this figure tests the previous six-month high of 16,158, last seen on June 8.

