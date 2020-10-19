NRL news, The Mole | Melbourne Storm’s Jahrome Hughes chased by rival clubs

Rival clubs are queuing up for a crack at the Storm’s man of the moment Jahrome Hughes just a few weeks after the grand final.

Hughes, the best player on the field in last weekend’s win over the Raiders, is under contract to the Storm for next season but can talk to rival clubs about 2022 from November 1.

With several clubs – notably the Roosters, Bulldogs, Broncos, Eels and Tigers – struggling to find a top-notch playmaker, Hughes will be swamped unless he extends with the Storm in coming weeks.

“Naturally, Jahrome is just thinking about the grand final this week,” his manager Chris Orr told Wide World of Sports.

“After he has had a bit of a break we will think about 2022 and there will be no shortage of interest. He is happy at the Storm but you never know what will happen.

“Jahrome was great at fullback last season and has been even better at halfback – he is a special talent.”

Melbourne Storm grand final halfback Jahrome Hughes – a man in demand across the NRL. (Getty)

CANBERRA SNARE YOUNG GUN FLYER

The Raiders haven’t been sitting around moping since their exit from the finals over the weekend, signing one of the best young wingers in the country.

Sione Tapu’osi is just 18 but had a host of clubs chasing him following his deeds for renowned league nursery St Joseph’s Nudgee College.

Raiders talent guru Peter Mulholland has signed the youngster to a two-year deal and he could well fill the shoes of Nick Cotirc, who is off to the Bulldogs.

A 193cm, 100kg wrecking ball, the Kiwi-born youngster has pace and power and is one to watch next season.

Departing Dragons winger Jason Saab. (Getty)

NOD TOWARDS SAAB’S POSSIBLE NEW HOME

In-demand Dragons winger Jason Saab may have given fans a telling clue as to his plans for 2021 – in cyberspace.

An eagle-eyed online junkie has informed me that over the last couple of days, Saab has unfollowed the Dragons on Instagram and started following Manly.

“Nothing is done yet as the Dragons haven’t released Jason,” his manager Mario Tartak told Wide World of Sports.

“But Manly are keen so we will have to wait and see what happens.”

Cowboys forward John Asiata is looking for a new club and is a Broncos target. (Getty)

KEV WANTS COWBOY FOR BRONCOS

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters has made Cowboys forward John Asiata one of his main targets for 2021.

The Broncos have a big, powerful pack but all the players are basically ball-runners.

Asiata, with silky skills and the ability to play just about anywhere on the park, offers a point of difference.

But the ball-playing forward won’t come cheap – and that is why Walters is looking to offload the likes of Jack Bird, Matt Lodge and Joe Ofahengaue.