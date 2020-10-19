NRL Dally M medal award winners, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck named captain of the year

It could be a historic night for the Cleary family, with dad Ivan tipped to edge out Melbourne counterpart Craig Bellamy as coach of the year and son Nathan favourite to take out the main award.

It would be the first time a father and son have won the respective prizes in the same year.

Cleary will attend the annual gala awards night at Fox Sports HQ as the favourite to take out the game’s highest individual prize but has several stars at his heels.

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco, Storm captain Cameron Smith, and Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton are also contenders for the top gong.

Cleary was docked six Dally M points for breaching COVID orders, but it was decided he’ll keep those votes because it wasn’t an on-field misdemeanour.

Cleary was two points behind leader Wests Tigers hooker hooker Harry Grant when voting went private after round 12.

“You watch the Dally Ms growing up and you see so many great players win them,” Cleary told AAP.

“I probably haven’t thought about it too much. “It’s just been knuckling down into this Penrith team and it’ll be no different this week.

“In saying that, if I was to win it, it’d be pretty crazy and pretty special. “But I’ve got bigger things on my mind.”

DALLY M LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 12

12 Cameron Smith, Clint Gutherson

11 Jason Taumalolo, Shaun Johnson, Nathan Cleary

9 Benji Marshall, Matt Dufty, Tom Trbojevic