Home Entertainment Nina Marie Alleges Ryan Henry’s Best Friend Beat Her!!

Nina Marie Alleges Ryan Henry’s Best Friend Beat Her!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The woman who slept with her baby daddy’s best friend, Black Ink Crew star Ryan Henry — is alleging that he baby daddy, Anthony Lindsey used to beat her.

Nina Marie also posted pictures on her Instagram appearing to show off her injuries.

“I decided in the beginning of this year that I was going to touch on some experiences I’ve gone through in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, but with everything else that has transpired it has overshadowed my true intentions in shedding light on the things that have happened in the past 6 years involving Anthony and I,” her post begins.

RELATED ARTICLES

©