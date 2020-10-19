NFL Week 6 grades from around the league

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins are on track to rank first and second in receiving yards after their respective Monday outings. But entering tonight’s games, Robby Anderson leads the league with 566. The same player the Panthers added for two years and $20 million, Anderson has become an all-around weapon in Joe Brady’s offense. The ex-Jets deep threat who was 0-for-4 in 1,000-yard seasons in New York added 77 more yards Sunday — his second-worst total this year. Although the Panthers (3-3) lost, they have seen Anderson play a key role in ensuring they will not be in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes.

PANTHERS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Saints (Sun.)