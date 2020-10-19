NFL could delay Super Bowl LV by a month due to COVID-19?

The NFL season has already seen multiple games postponed and delayed due to COVID-19 outbreaks and with more problems on the horizon, Super Bowl LV could be facing a delay.

While the NFL hasn’t needed to reschedule its biggest event since Super Bowl XXXVI, which was postponed as part of the league’s schedule adjustments following the Sept. 11 attacks, it might be forced to take drastic action this season.

As we’ve seen this season, the NFL does everything it can to avoid sweeping changes to its schedule. When the Tennessee Titans had a COVID-19 outbreak before Week 4, the league rescheduled the Steelers-Titans game. We saw the first major adjustment the following Sunday, due to the New England Patriots’ outbreak, when eight teams were impacted by changes to the schedule.

The NFL has done everything it can to avoid creating a Week 18, an additional week during the regular season to account for games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks. However, following the cancellation of the 2020 Pro Bowl, it’s evident NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials are preparing for more problems.

With the number of new coronavirus cases spiking across the United States and an alarming number of players landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the pandemic is only getting worse. So while the NFL has found ways to buy time and stuck to its schedule for the NFL playoffs, it seems evident that won’t last for long.

In fact, the fallout could be far more significant than we realized. During a virtual interview, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy revealed Super Bowl LV could be pushed back by a month.