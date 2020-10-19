New ‘The Batman’ Set Photo Suggests Existence of Another Justice League Member and DC Villain

Warner Bros. Pictures

Previously, Superman and Wonder Woman have been spotted on the set of the Matt Reeves-directed movie, which is said to be separated from the existing DCEU.

“The Batman” will acknowledge another of DC Comics superheroes though the film is billed as a standalone one. A new photo from the Chicago set of the movie hinted at the existence of The Flash in the Robert Pattinson-starring flick.

As production on the film is shifting to Chicago soon, set and prop design are already taking place and the set is currently not closed. “Fox 32 News” anchor Jake Hamilton, who was recently able to visit the set, noticed a particular property, a ripped flier, that suggests The Flash’s existence.

In the photo of the artwork posted on his Twitter page, there a logo that is similar to that of the DC superhero Flash. Noticing this, Hamilton wrote along with the image, “Wait – is the THE FLASH logo on the Chicago set of THE BATMAN?!” While the logo doesn’t match what Ezra Miller‘s Flash wears, it suggests that another version of The Flash exists in this film.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a possible reference to a DC villain who is not announced to appear in “The Batman”. In the upper part of the ripped poster, there’s a letter “A” which is stylized with a circle around it, similar to the symbol for one of Batman’s villains, Anarky.

Previously, “The Batman” set photo from the production in London confirmed that Superman and Wonder Woman do exist in Matt Reeves’ “Batman” universe. Two extras were seen dressing as the Man of Steel and the Princess of Themyscira during the filming of a Halloween party scene.

“The Batman” will exist in a separate universe from the existing DCEU, thus making the appearance of “Justice League” stars Gal Gadot and Miller unlikely.

Pattinson takes over the role of Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman in the upcoming film, with Reeves serving as director. The movie is now set to arrive on March 4, 2022 after being pushed back from its original release date of October 1, 2021 due to production delay.