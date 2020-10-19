new antitrust watchdog head By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration

TOKYO () – Japan’s antitrust watchdog can open a probe into any merger or business tie-up involving fitness tracker maker Fitbit (N:) if the size of such deals was big enough, Kazuyuki Furuya, the new chairman of the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), said on Monday.

EU antitrust regulators in August launched an investigation into a $2.1 billion deal by Alphabet (O:) unit Google’s bid to buy Fitbit, a move aimed at taking on Apple (O:) and Samsung (KS:) in the wearable technology market.

“If the size of any merger or business tie-up is big, we can launch an anti-monopoly investigation into the buyer’s process of acquiring a start-up (like Fitbit),” Furuya told in an interview.

“We’re closely watching developments including in Europe.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR