NASCAR reinstates Kyle Larson for 2021 season

NASCAR announced on Monday that driver Kyle Larson has been reinstated for the 2021 season effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Larson served an indefinite suspension after he used a racial slur during an April 12 iRacing event. That incident cost Larson his relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing.

He completed mandated sensitivity training and has “continued requirements to fulfill in order to keep his NASCAR membership current.”

In its official statement, NASCAR said:

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport. Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country. Larson’s indefinite suspension has been lifted. Under the terms of his reinstatement, he will be cleared to return to all NASCAR racing activities effective January 1, 2021.”

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Larson, 28, added:

“The work I’ve done over the last six months has had a major impact on me. I will make the most of this opportunity and look forward to the future.”

NASCAR generated headlines in June when the organization banned Confederate flags from all official events moving forward in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.