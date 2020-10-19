NASCAR fans try to diminish Joey Logano’s win at Kansas: ‘This isn’t racing’

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

Joey Logano’s victory at Kansas on Sunday prompted strong reactions from NASCAR fans who felt the 2020 Cup Series racing package made it too difficult for Kevin Harvick to chase him down.

Many people simultaneously credited Logano for his performance while criticizing the aerodynamic setup that helped him ward off his rival. Others used it as an opportunity to simply diminish Logano’s achievement. His win clinched advancement to the championship race at Phoenix — a tough pill to swallow for his legion of haters.

Harvick, though, gave kudos to Logano’s racing style. He recognized Logano is an expert in close quarters, a trait that at times rubs rivals the wrong way.

MORE: Highlights, full results from NASCAR at Kansas

Logano took the lead from Harvick at the final restart before holding onto his advantage through the checkered flag.

Here’s a look at the social media debate about Logano’s Hollywood Casino 400 triumph:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR