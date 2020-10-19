NASCAR fans try to diminish Joey Logano’s win at Kansas: ‘This isn’t racing’

Joey Logano’s victory at Kansas on Sunday prompted strong reactions from NASCAR fans who felt the 2020 Cup Series racing package made it too difficult for Kevin Harvick to chase him down.

Many people simultaneously credited Logano for his performance while criticizing the aerodynamic setup that helped him ward off his rival. Others used it as an opportunity to simply diminish Logano’s achievement. His win clinched advancement to the championship race at Phoenix — a tough pill to swallow for his legion of haters.

Harvick, though, gave kudos to Logano’s racing style. He recognized Logano is an expert in close quarters, a trait that at times rubs rivals the wrong way.

Logano took the lead from Harvick at the final restart before holding onto his advantage through the checkered flag.

Here’s a look at the social media debate about Logano’s Hollywood Casino 400 triumph:

Its been harvick vs logano for 40 laps and no one can pass. This package is garbage — Bryce.Knowles (@BryceKnowles7) October 18, 2020

Some of the worst racing that’s even happened. The fastest car can not even pass. — Axlroseinfeld (@Mattley_Crue) October 18, 2020

Are you joking me? It absolutely is the package… @KevinHarvick gets a run to his bumper and immediately plows up to the fence due to dirty air! The 2018 high horsepower low downforce package Harvick would have put him to sleep instantly. — Brandon (@NASCAR4Junkie) October 18, 2020

“I’d like to thank God, my crew, and @nascar’s aero package.” — Ryan Gunterman 😷 (@RyanGunterman) October 18, 2020

I understand people are frustrated with how the ending of the race went. I am too, I think the drivers should be lifting and actually using the throttle the whole race. However, Joey Logano did everything right. He earned the win, even if it’s not how we liked it. — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) October 18, 2020