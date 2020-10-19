More police operations underway over killing of French teacher: minister By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . Tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, in Lille

PARIS () – More police operations are underway in connection with last week’s killing of a French teacher by a suspected Islamist, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told Europe 1 radio on Monday.

On Friday, French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old suspected Islamist, who was subsequently shot dead by police.

