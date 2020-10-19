Missing journalist Austin Tice’s fate in Syria discussed in Damascus, newspaper reports

BEIRUT– Two senior U.S. officials visited Damascus in August for secret talks about the fate of missing American journalist Austin Tice, sanctions and the U.S, military presence in Syria, in rare high-level negotiations, according to a newspaper aligned with the Syrian government.
According to the report in Al Watan newspaper, U.S. Ambassador Roger Carstens, an envoy for hostage affairs, and Kash Patel, a top White House counter-terrorism advisor, met with Ali Mamlouk, the head of Syria’s intelligence agency, in his office in Damascus.