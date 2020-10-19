Miley Cyrus Is Gorgeous In Miss Sohee ‘The Girl In Full Bloom’ Peony Dress

Miley Cyrus looks gorgeous in a Miss Sohee dress and the photos are going viral. Miss Sohee is a new designer who is making waves for her collection The Girl In Full Bloom. The dresses are stunning and each looks as if it is some sort of flower in bloom. Miley Cyrus wore the Peony Dress in cardboard cutouts while performing on the Graham Norton show and also shared photos of herself in the outfit on her official Instagram account.

In a photo slideshow that Miley shared on Instagram, she wore the Peony dress and quoted Courtney Love’s song “Doll Parts” in the caption.

You may see the photo and the caption that Miley Cyrus shared below.

I want to be the girl with the most cake.

I love him so much it just turns to hate.

I fake it so real, I am beyond fake.

Miley shared another photo slideshow of herself wearing the Peony dress. In the photos that you may see below, Miley posed for two closeup photos and even gave the camera her rock star snarl.

In another photo slideshow that Miley posted she was photographed while licking an apple. She captioned the photo with ‘forbidden fruit’ and added a snake and apple emojis.

Needless to say, Miss Sohee was thrilled to see Miley Cyrus wear her designs and the publicity for the new designer is immense. Miss Sohee shared the following message along with photos of Miley performing on the Graham Norton show and it was clear how humbled she was by the moment.

💜The one and only @MILEYCYRUS performed tonight at @thegrahamnortonshowofficial in @miss_sohee Peony gown! 💜

Thank you MILEY for rocking in my dress in the dream performance!!!

And a HUUUGE Thank you to @bradleykennetheyewear @bradleykennethstyle and @vijatm for making this iconic moment possible! Wowowowow!!!!

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ Peony dress? Are you a fan of Miss Sohee’s designs?

