Miley Cyrus And Noah Cyrus Sing ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’ And Now Fans Want A ‘Cyrus Sisters’ Album

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus sang the song “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and now fans are clamoring for a collaboration by “The Cyrus Sisters.” Noah released the single after a spiritual encounter she had after smoking marijuana and the two performed Noah’s song as a duet on Miley’s MTV Unplugged special. The video of the two performing has gone viral and fans loved their harmonies.

Miley is seven years older than Noah and there’s no doubt that Miley has been a role model and example for Noah. Now that Noah has her own successful singing career, it’s just a matter of waiting to see what the future holds for Miley and Noah as a pair. It isn’t like this is the first time that Noah has sung with Miley either.

Miley’s fans know that she has always looked out for her little sister and has included her in many of her own performances. Now that Noah is an adult singer, fans are hoping that their duet on “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” will be the first of many.

You may see a fan-created, video featuring many of Miley Cyrus‘ and Noah Cyrus‘ best duo moments over the years including Noah’s guest appearances on Hannah Montana to Miley bringing Noah on stage with her in the video player below.

The duet between Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus is going viral and trended over the weekend on YouTube. It has received the most views from each of the performances Miley delivered on the show, including her new hit “Midnight Son” that is topping charts worldwide.

You may hear Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus perform the song “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” in the video player below.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ and Noah Cyrus’ performance? Do you agree with the fans who think that Miley and Noah should release an album as The Cyrus Sisters?

