Microsoft now lets Xbox owners stream Xbox One games on iPhone and iPad

After being available as a limited beta app, the new Xbox app for iOS is finally available on the App Store with the new “Remote Play” mode, which lets Xbox owners stream Xbox One games on the iPhone and iPad.

The Xbox app for iOS has been completely redesigned, and it brings some important new features, including the long-awaited Remote Play mode. iPhone and iPad users who also own an Xbox One can now play Xbox games right on their iOS devices via streaming.

As noted by The Verge, the Remote Play feature requires an Xbox One to work as it runs the game on the console and then streams it to the Xbox app on iOS and Android — so this is basically similar to the PS4 Remote Play app available for PlayStation 4.

Users can keep Xbox One connected at home and then stream the games on iPhone or iPad via Wi-Fi, LTE, and even 5G if you already have an iPhone 12. Microsoft also promises that the new Xbox app is faster and more intuitive compared to the previous version of the app.

Microsoft has no official plans to bring the xCloud platform to the iOS, which enables standalone gaming streaming through the web without an Xbox console. Apple forces game streaming platforms to run through Safari, which makes it difficult for projects like xCloud to operate on iOS.

A recent The Verge report revealed that Microsoft internally still has plans to bring xCloud to iOS, but a release date is still unknown.

The new Xbox app is available for free on the App Store, and it requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 12 or later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: