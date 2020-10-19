Max Ehrich Dragged for Posting Pic of Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split Drama

WENN/Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

Calling the ‘Under Dome’ actor ‘kinda sick,’ one person claims on Instagram, ‘I just a saw a thread on Twitter about Selena, Demi and other girls that he’s been trying to get into at the same time.’

Max Ehrich has faced yet another backlash. “The Young and the Restless” star was slammed by Internet users after he shared on Instagram a picture of him FaceTiming with rumored new girlfriend Sonika Vaid following his dramatic split from Demi Lovato.

In the picture that he shared on Saturday, October 17, both Max and Sonika were seen going color-coordinated in casual black tees. Posing for the camera, the pair smiled from ear to ear as they held up peace signs. Max left the post uncaptioned.

It didn’t take long for people to catch wind of the post and take to the comment section to blast Max. “You’re trying so hard to get at Demi it shows,” a fan wrote. Another fan added, “So you got out of an engagement and post nonstop about Demi then date someone else? It’s ok to be single and heal.”

One user, meanwhile, clowned the actor who was pictured mopping on the beach where he proposed to the “Heart Attack” hitmaker just days prior. “you were just on a beach crying over demi LMFAOOOO and whos this? shes not relevant enough to get you that clout you were craving,” the user commented. Another fan sarcastically wrote, “This is the kind of entertainment I need.”

Calling him “kinda sick,” one person opined, “I just a saw a thread on Twitter about Selena, Demi and other girls that he’s been trying to get into at the same time. Unfollowed.” Another comment read, “Wowwww trying to use demi to get famous then acting sad demi ain’t dumb she a queen.”

Max has yet to respond to the backlash.

The new post arrives five days after he first posted a snap of the “American Idol” alum on his page. The picture saw them hanging out as the “Under the Dome” actor wrapped his arm around Sonika. “Love the energy,” so Max captioned the post.

Despite their date night, Sonika made it clear that they are simply friends now. “I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together,” the songstress said to E! News. “We’ve just been hanging out since and having fun.”

Meanwhile, Demi, who broke off engagement with Max after less than a year together, recently sparked dating rumors with Bella Thorne‘s ex-boyfriend Mod Sun. In a picture that emerged online on October 14, the 28-year-old singer/actress was cozying up to Mod Sun during a car ride in Los Angeles. She was snuggling up to the 33-year-old rapper in the back seat of a black SUV while laughing carelessly as the two looked out the opened window. They were also pictured leaning into each other as they talked in the car.

A source, however, told E! News that Demi and Mod are just friends. “She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama,” the so-called insider said. “She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”