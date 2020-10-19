Matthew McConaughey Slammed for Revealing His Dad Died During Sex With His Mom

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

In his memoir, ‘Greenlights’, the ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ actor reveals that his father James, who passed away in 1992 at 63 years old, ‘had a heart attack when he climaxed.’

Matthew McConaughey‘s revelation about his father’s passing proved to be a bit too much for many. The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor came under fire after he opened up in his memoir “Greenlights” that his father Donald McConaughey passed away while having sex with his mother Mary Kathleen McConaughey.

The controversy arose after an excerpt from the 50-year-old Hollywood hunk’s upcoming book was made public in PEOPLE magazine. “I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled. I couldn’t believe it,” he reportedly wrote. “He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom.”

Spilling more details about his father who passed away at 63 back in 1992, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star pointed out, “He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ ” He further added, “And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”

Matthew’s sharing has garnered backlash on social media. One Twitter user wrote, “Why is he saying this, he is a wonderful actor, he doesn’t need to say this kind of things to has publicity.” Another called him out, “Refreshing to see another attention seeking, overpaid court jester honour his parents in such a considerate way.”

A third stated, “Traumatic for his mother I would think and probably very private. He’s a bit of a d**k really isn’t he?” Another individual chimed in, “This is so disrespectful to his parents especially his mum is she’s the surviving widow.” Others tweeted such notes as, “Too much information,” and “Wtf…..wait what the fu…..alright alright alright thats TMI.”

Aside from sharing details of his father’s death in his memoir, Matthew also talked about his parents’ marriage in an interview with PEOPLE. “They were, at times, violent,” he shared. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”